(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs police dog is recovering from injuries suffered in a fall Monday morning.
Council Bluffs Police say surgery on K-9 officer Rudy at the Iowa State Veterinary School in Ames was successful. Rudy suffered a broken femur and tibia after slipping on a roof at 500 West Broadway and falling three stories. Police say the dog is expected to make a full recovery in approximately eight weeks.
Rudy reportedly spent the night in Ames, and was expected to return home with his handler today (Wednesday).