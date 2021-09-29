Council Bluffs K-9 Officer Rudy

(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs police dog is recovering from injuries suffered in a fall Monday morning.

Council Bluffs Police say surgery on K-9 officer Rudy at the Iowa State Veterinary School in Ames was successful. Rudy suffered a broken femur and tibia after slipping on a roof at 500 West Broadway and falling three stories. Police say the dog is expected to make a full recovery in approximately eight weeks.

Rudy reportedly spent the night in Ames, and was expected to return home with his handler today (Wednesday).

