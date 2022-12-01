(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department reports an arrest following an alleged domestic disturbance on Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 4:04 PM, Council Bluffs Police were dispatched to the area of 600 5th Avenue on a report of a disturbance between a male and a female. Officers were informed that a female was stabbed in the neck by the male.
The suspect — Angers Kau, 31, of Council Bluffs — was located close to the area and arrested. The victim was taken by private vehicle to Jennie Edmundson Hospital where she sought treatment for a significant stab wound to her upper back near the base of the neck. The female was eventually referred to UNMC due to the severity of the wound. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening.
During the investigation, officers learned the two persons involved in the disturbance are married and that their children were present during the assault. The children were not injured. Kau was transported to Pottawattamie County Corrections and booked on charges of attempted murder, felony domestic abuse, child endangerment, disobedience to police and public intoxication.
Anyone that may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 712-328-7867.