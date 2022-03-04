(Omaha) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested Friday morning after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing.
The Nebraska State Patrol reports 34-year-old Martel Toles of Council Bluffs was arrested Friday after a trooper had pulled over his Kia Forte around 11:00 am with expired license plates. Toles had been traveling on Highway 75 in Omaha and pulled over on the exit ramp of Ames Avenue. The trooper then attempted a traffic stop, but Toles accelerated, ran a red light, and turned westbound onto Ames. A pursuit was initiated but was discontinued seconds later due to traffic volumes in the area.
After a few blocks, Toles ran a red light at 30th and Ames and struck another vehicle which collided with a third. The trooper and Omaha Police Department responded to the scene where Toles attempted using his vehicle to flee but was unsuccessful and refused to exit the vehicle. Omaha police officers deployed pepper ball, which promoted Toles to exit the vehicle at which time he was arrested without further incident. A handgun was located on the driver's person as he was being taken into custody.
Martel along with two child passengers in his vehicle, were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, and no other injuries were reported in the crash. Authorities say Toles had an outstanding warrant from Pottawattamie County and charges for Friday's incident are pending.