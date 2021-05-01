(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department is reporting an arrest early Saturday morning on numerous charges.
At approximately 3:46 AM, officers with Shenandoah Police were dispatched to the 900 block of West Valley for a suspicious male, who was pushing a shopping cart and knocking on a house door.
Officers located the male matching the description given by the caller in the 500 block of West Clarinda Avenue at around 4:12 AM. After further investigation, officers arrested 27-year-old Colton Frank Sederburg of Council Bluffs for public intoxication (simple misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance-marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense-methamphetamine (aggravated misdemeanor).
Mr. Sederburg was unable to post $3,600 bond and was transported to the Page County Jail.