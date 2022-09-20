(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak early Tuesday morning.
The Red Oak Police Department says 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago was arrested shortly after 1:40 a.m. for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Authorities say Desantiago's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near Highway 48 and Ratliff Road.
Desantiago was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on no bond. The Iowa State Patrol assisted the police department in the investigation.