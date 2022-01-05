(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man was booked on a warrant Tuesday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports 29-year-old Keith Patrick Schreck of Council Bluffs was arrested Tuesday night at Pottawattamie County Correction. Authorities say Schreck was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear stemming from an original charge of Burglary 2nd Degree.
Schreck was transported to the Mills County Jail where he is being hold on $10,000 bond.
