(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man was booked on a warrant Tuesday.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports 29-year-old Keith Patrick Schreck of Council Bluffs was arrested Tuesday night at Pottawattamie County Correction. Authorities say Schreck was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear stemming from an original charge of Burglary 2nd Degree.

Schreck was transported to the Mills County Jail where he is being hold on $10,000 bond.

More from the Mills County Sheriff's Office can be found below.

Download PDF Mills County Sheriff's Office Release

