(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with a Mills County burglary investigation.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 9 a.m.
Vanderloo was being held in the Mills County Jail on $10,000 bond. Other arrest and accident information is available with the Mills County Sheriff's report published here: