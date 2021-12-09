(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man faces multiple drug charges following his arrest.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports 39-year-old Justin Kyle Volentine of Council Bluffs was arrested late Wednesday night on Bunge Avenue. Authorities say Volentine was booked for three counts of a Controlled Substance Violation and five counts of Failure to Affix a Drug Stamp.
Volentine was transported to the Mills County Jail and held on $47,000 bond.
More from the Mills County Sheriff's Office can be found below.