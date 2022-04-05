Bryan Allen Dennis
Bryan Allen Dennis

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah police suspect was booked on a Harrison County warrant Monday night.

The Shenandoah Police Department says 52-year-old Bryan Allen Dennis of Council Bluffs was arrested around 9:00 p.m. after officers began an investigation into a disabled vehicle. Authorities say Dennis was arrested for an active warrant out of Harrison County and local charges of Interference with Official Acts, a simple misdemeanor.

Dennis was transported to the Page County Jail and is being held on $2,300 bond and awaiting transport to Harrison County.

