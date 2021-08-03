(Clarinda) -- A suspect is accused of violating his probation in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 25-year-old Dylan Elwood Taylor of Council Bluffs was arrested Monday at the Pottawattamie County Jail on Page County warrants for probation violation stemming from the original charges of 3rd degree theft and eluding. He's also charged on another warrant for probation violation on an original charge of driving while barred--habitual offender.
Taylor is being held in the Page County Jail on $10,000 bond, pending further court proceedings.