(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces theft charges and others following two separate arrests in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Phillip Lee Hensley of Council Bluffs was arrested late Tuesday evening at the Pottawattamie County Jail on Mills County warrants for 2nd degree theft, 3rd degree burglary, criminal mischief and felon in control of a firearm. Hensley was transferred to the Mills County Jail, where he was arrested early Wednesday morning on separate 1st degree theft charges.
Hensley is being held in the Mills County Jail on $10,000 bond.