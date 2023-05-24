(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police Wednesday arrested a suspect in the case of a missing person whose body was found back in February.
Police say 61-year-old Ivan Samuel Brammer is charged with 2nd degree theft and abuse of a corpse in connection with the disappearance of 60-year-old Ilene Gowan of Council Bluffs. Authorities say Gowan was reported missing on February 15th after her daughter reported her mother had not been heard from for two days. Authorities found the woman's body February 26th in a roadside ditch in the area of 152nd Street and Old Mormon Bridge Road near Crescent. An autopsy with the State Medical Examiner's Office indicated an unknown cause and manner of death.
A warrant for Brammer's arrest in connection with the case was issued Tuesday. Police say an investigation into the circumstances of Gowan's death continues. Brammer is in custody in the Pottawattamie County Jail.