(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a fatal February accident.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says 29-year-old Caleb Jefferson Bartels was arrested Tuesday on charges of Homicide by Motor Vehicle-While Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Control, and Operation Without a License.
During an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident, authorities say it was found that Bartels was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle with 33-year-old passenger Tomorrow Riley when they went off the roadway. The Police Department says both were thrown from the motorcycle causing Riley to succumb to her injuries. Authorities say alcohol and speed were believed to be factors, and the incident occurred on February 16th near mile marker 48 on Interstate-29.
Bartels was taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail and held on $50,000 bond, with a hearing scheduled for April 14th.