(Oregon) -- One person was injured when his vehicle exited the interstate in Holt County early Wednesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 at the 70 mile marker. Authorities say a 2017 Western Star 5700 semi driven by 57-year-old Bret Johnson of Council Bluffs traveled off the east side of the roadway and through the median before skidding across the northbound lanes. The semi then traveled off the east side of the northbound lanes, struck an embankment, then continued up the embankment before striking a tree. The semi then overturned and spilled its cargo before coming to rest on its top facing east.
Johnson was taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office, the South Holt Fire Department, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Department of Health assisted the patrol at the scene.