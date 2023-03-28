(Council Bluffs) -- One person was injured in a shooting incident in Council Bluffs early Tuesday morning.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched to a disturbance possibly involving a gun being fired in the 500 block of South 7th Street just before 4 a.m. Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates 31-year-old Justin Juhl of Council Bluffs was shot one time in the leg during the disturbance and was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital by a citizen's vehicle for non-life threatening injuries before officers arrived on scene.
Police say detectives and CSI staff are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding the disturbance is encouraged to contact detectives at 712-328-4728 or can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 712-328-7867.