(Omaha) -- A Council Bluffs man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Omaha Monday morning.
The Omaha Police Department says 59-year-old James A. McCoy of Council Bluffs was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Abbott Drive and East Locust Street. At around 6:54 am, authorities say McCoy was driving a 2005 Acura northbound on Abbott, when according to witnesses, a school bus, driven by 43-year-old Kevin Downing of Council Bluffs, traveling westbound on East Locust ran the light striking McCoy's vehicle.
The school bus is owned by First Student of Council Bluffs, and no students were on the bus at the time of the incident. Downing was transported to Nebraska Medicine for complaints of pain.
Abbott Drive was closed until approximately 10:00 am and a detour for airport traffic was in place during the incident. An investigation into the accident is still ongoing.