(Shenandoah) -- A suspect faces charges in two counties following his arrest in Shenandoah Tuesday.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 32-year-old Michael Dean Wilson of Council Bluffs was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for parole violation and a controlled substance violation. During his arrest, Wilson was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Wilson is being held in the Page County Jail without bond for the parole violation charge, and $50,000 for the controlled substances infraction. Bond on the Page County drug charge is $2,000.