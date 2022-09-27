(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man faces prison time in connection with a federal child porn case.
U.S. District Attorney Richard D. Westphal announces that 40-year-old Jason Lauran Kinman of Council Bluffs was sentenced earlier this month to 25 years in prison following his plea to charges of distribution and production of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor. Kinman must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court records indicated that in July 2021, a concerned family member made a police report after finding Kinman in a car with a 13-year-old girl in the backseat with him. Officers obtained Kinman’s social media history and found that Kinman was communicating with several minor females in an inappropriate sexual manner, including requesting naked photos or videos from them, and sending
sexual photos and videos of himself and other minor females. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Kinman’s residence in Council Bluffs and seized electronic evidence. A forensic examination identified numerous images of child pornography.
The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children, and Council Bluffs Police Department investigated the case, which was prosecuted as part of the U.S. Justice Department's “Project Safe Childhood” initiative. Launched in 2006, the initiative is a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children. Persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.