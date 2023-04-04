(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison for child sexual exploitation.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announces that 43-year-old Brandon Scott Holmes was sentenced earlier this month to 295 months in prison following a guilty plea to sexual exploitation of a child. Holmes will also serve a 10-year term of supervised release following his prison sentence.
Authorities say the investigation into Holmes started in 2021 after law enforcement found evidence that an IP address linked to Holmes was receiving child pornography from a peer-to-peer program. Officials say forensic analysis of several seized devices identified thousands of images and videos of child pornography in October 2021 after the FBI executed a search warrant of Holmes' residence. Holmes also produced images and videos of child pornography.
The FBI investigated the case -- which was part of the U.S. Department of Justice's "Project Safe Childhood" initiative.