(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for federal firearms offenses.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 27-year-old Jimmy Joe Gappa was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 63 months in prison for being a felon and drug user in possession of a firearm. Gappa was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.
The charge stems from an incident in June 2019 when Gappa and a friend were in Mills County when their vehicle broke down. As they walked away from the vehicle, a law enforcement officer stopped and found Gappa had an outstanding warrant. Gappa was in possession of a stolen pistol, ammunition and methamphetamine.
The investigation was conducted by the Mills County Sheriff's Office and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.