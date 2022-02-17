(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man faces federal prison time for a firearm offense.
forty-five-year-old Jason Henry Miller of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 30 months in prison in U.S. District Court for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Miller will also serve three years of supervised release following his imprisonment. Court documents indicate Miller pled guilty to the charge in September 2021.
In June of 2020, while investigating a drug case, law enforcement officers located a firearm modified to be an automatic weapon. Officers then obtained information that Miller was the one who modified the weapon, which had been fired on his property while in his possession. At the time of the offense, Miller had convictions for domestic violence and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The Council Bluffs Police Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, Omaha Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.