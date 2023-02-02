(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 24-year-old Christopher Logan Meadows was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months in prison after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Following his prison term, Meadows will serve three years of supervised release.
On January 17th, 2022, law enforcement were called to Harrah's Casino and encountered Meadows, who then fled from officers and threw what was later identified as a Glock .45 caliber handgun, onto the roof of a carwash. Authorities say, at the time, Meadows was prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a felon and a drug user.
The Council Bluffs Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program -- a combined effort of all levels of law enforcement and communities to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.