(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to over two years in prison in connection with a firearm offense.
United States Attorney Richard Westphal says 35-year-old Cornelius Lavaughn David was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. David will also serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. In January 2022, David possessed and sold a firearm that was reported stolen. Prior to the incident, David was convicted of a felony prohibiting him from possessing firearms.
The Omaha and Council Bluffs Police Departments and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program -- a combined effort of all levels of law enforcement and communities to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.