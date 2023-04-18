(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to four years in prison in connection with a firearm offense.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal has announced that 38-year-old Jake Campbell was sentenced Tuesday to 48 months in prison following a guilty plea to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Campbell will also serve a three-year term of supervised release following his prison term.
On February 27, 2022, Authorities say Campbell was stopped driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement located a loaded Smith and Wesson firearm, which was also reported stolen, under the driver's seat along with other items belonging to Campbell. Westphal says Campbell was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction and that he was a methamphetamine user.
The Council Bluffs Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case -- which was part of the "Project Safe Neighborhoods" program.