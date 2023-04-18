Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.