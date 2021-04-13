(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man faces more than four years in prison on federal weapons charges.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 35-year-old David Robert Blake Vanderpool of Council Bluffs was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 50 months in prison for knowingly possessing a short barrel shotgun that was not registered to him. Vanderpool was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term, and pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims' Fund.
Vanderpool was arrested back in June of last year, when the Iowa State Patrol conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 29. During the stop, troopers observed a sawed-off shotgun found to be loaded on the backseat of Vanderpool's car. A check of the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record by law enforcement found the firearm was not registered to him. The suspect pleaded guilty to the charge in November, 2020.
The Iowa State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the matter, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.