(Omaha) -- A Council Bluffs man faces prison time in connection with an interstate sex investigation.
U.S. Attorney Jay Sharp announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Achocho Enita of Council Bluffs was sentenced for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Enita to more than eight years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. Enita is expected to be removed to Micronesia following completion of his prison sentence.
Enita was sentenced in connection with an investigation which began in July of last year, when he allegedly responded to an on-line ad posted by a law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old girl offering commercial sex. Through text messaging exchanges over the next 10 days, Enita arranged to meet the person he thought was a minor female, and pay to have sex with her. Enita was arrested after he traveled from Council Bluffs to Omaha for the meeting.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigated the case as part of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.