(Council Bluffs) – A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 58-year-old Scott Paul Polinski was sentenced Friday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Polinski will also be required to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The charge stems from an investigation in October 2021, where officers received information that Polinski was selling meth out of his home. He was already on parole on state charges related to meth distribution. An investigation revealed 264 grams of meth, plus drug paraphernalia and other items related to drug distribution.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Four Judicial District Department of Correctional Services Probation and Parole Department and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force.