(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man faces 10 years in prison in connection with a child pornography investigation.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa announced that 34-year-old Brian Allen Christensen of Council Bluffs was sentenced Monday to 120 months in prison for receipt of child pornography, followed by five years of supervised release. Christensen was found guilty by a trial jury in September of last year in connection with a 2018 investigation, in which the Nebraska State Patrol conducted an undercover operation, and identified a computer in Council Bluffs that shared images and videos using the Peer-2-Peer program. Iowa Internet Crimes against Children took over the investigation, and found evidence Christensen had regularly searched for child pornography as early as February, 2013.
The Nebraska State Patrol, the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children section investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.