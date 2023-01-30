(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man faces five years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Whestphal says 32-year-old Robert Sherman Kerber of Council Bluffs was sentenced last Wednesday to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to receipt of child pornography. Kerber is also ordered to register as a sex offender, and serve five years of supervised release following his release from prison. He must also pay restitution. Kerber was charged in connection with an investigation beginning in May of 2020, in which a social media application sent a cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an account uploading images of child porn. Council Bluffs Police launched the investigation after the cybertip was referred to the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children. The investigation led to a search warrant executed at Kerber's residence. A forensic analysis identified that Kerber received and possessed numerous images and videos of child porn.
Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children, Council Bluffs Police and the U.S. Secret Service National Computer Forensics Institute conducted the investigation, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Justice Department's Project Safe Childhood initiative.