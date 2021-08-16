(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man was sentenced Thursday on child pornography charges.
The Southern District of Iowa says 31-year-old Cody Goodwin Taylor, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to prison for Possession of Child Pornography. Taylor will serve 121 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Authorities say Taylor pleaded guilty to the charge in April 2021.
The Council Bluffs Police Department investigated the case, and the United States Secret Service National Computer Forensics Institute provided computer forensics training and equipment.