(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced for drug and firearm offenses.
The Southern District of Iowa has announced 42-year-old Matthew Michael Loth of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 180 months in prison Tuesday. The court says Loth was sentenced for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Court documents say Loth pled guilty to the offenses in July.
Loth was arrested in March after law enforcement stopped to talk with him while parked at a gas station after noticing his car had no front license plate. After the officers were informed Loth had a warrant for his arrest for a violation of supervised release, a trained and certified narcotics-sniffing dog alerted to the odor of a controlled substance. Officers conducted a search of Loth's vehicle and discovered a firearm with a loaded magazine and 109 grams of methamphetamine.
The Council Bluffs Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.