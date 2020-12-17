(Council Bluffs) -- A man convicted of illegal firearm possession faces more than four years in prison.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 37-year-old John Randall Parson of Council Bluffs was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to 51 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey also sentenced Parson to three years of supervised release following his prison term. Parson was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victim's Fund.
Parson pleaded guilty in July of this year. Council Bluffs Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.