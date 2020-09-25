(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man convicted on federal firearms charges faces a decade in prison.
U.S. Senior Judge James E. Gritzner sentenced 71-year-old Kenneth Jay Still Thursday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 10 years in prison--the statutory maximum--for felon and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Attorney Marc Krickbaum says Still was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term, and pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims' Fund. There is no parole in the federal system.
Still shot and killed his 21-year-old stepson at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun in October of 2018. Still immediately fled the scene, and disposed of the shotgun before turning himself in to authorities the next day. Law enforcement recovered the shotgun several weeks later. Still pleaded guilty to the gun charge in June.
Council Bluffs Police, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.