David Michael Benkis -arrest

David Michael Benkis

(Red Oak) -- A Saturday traffic stop led to an arrest of a man from Council Bluffs in Montgomery County.

At around 11:16 on Saturday evening, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop. Upon investigation, deputies arrested 54-year old David Michael Benkis of Council Bluffs. Benkis was wanted on an Omaha warrant for possession of a dangerous drug. 

Benkis was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Upon arrival, officers searched Benkis to find that he was hiding a controlled substance (methamphetamine). 

Benkis was also charged with bringing contraband into a correctional facility, a class D felony. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail where he waits extradition to Omaha for his warrant.

