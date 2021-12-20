(Red Oak) -- A Saturday traffic stop led to an arrest of a man from Council Bluffs in Montgomery County.
At around 11:16 on Saturday evening, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop. Upon investigation, deputies arrested 54-year old David Michael Benkis of Council Bluffs. Benkis was wanted on an Omaha warrant for possession of a dangerous drug.
Benkis was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Upon arrival, officers searched Benkis to find that he was hiding a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Benkis was also charged with bringing contraband into a correctional facility, a class D felony. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail where he waits extradition to Omaha for his warrant.