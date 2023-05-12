(Blair) – Authorities are searching for a Council Bluffs man in connection to a deadly shooting in Blair, Nebraska Friday morning.
The Blair Police Department says officers were called to a shooting around 6:30 a.m. Officers found a female with multiple gunshot wounds and a male victim dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital.
Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Elijah E. Logan of Council Bluffs in connection to the shooting. Logan is described as a white male, 5’9 and 175 pounds. He was seen leaving the area in a 1988 green Jeep Cherokee with Iowa license plate NAM 032.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call 911 or Blair Police at (402) 426-4747.