(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs police officer faces charges in connection with a domestic dispute.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Craig Schuetze was arrested Tuesday for domestic abuse assault and strangulation with bodily injury. Schuetze, a police detective, was arrested in connection with a sheriff's office investigation, and in consultation with the county attorney's office. Council Bluffs Police asked Pottawattamie County authorities to aid in the investigation into an alleged domestic assault.
Schuetze was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail, then released on his own recognizance. He has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the criminal case.