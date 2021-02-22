(Council Bluffs) -- Two Council Bluffs residents face prison time in connection with a federal meth investigation.
Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Westphal says 33-year-old Casey Ray Gantt of Council Bluffs was sentenced Friday to 151 months in prison and five years of supervised release on federal meth charges. Gantt's sentencing follows that in December of a co-defendant, 42-year-old Angela Garges of Council Bluffs, who faces 120 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
The suspects were convicted following an investigation which began when Gantt failed to meet with his parole officer. Iowa parole officers went to Gantt's home located in the 300 block of Huntington Avenue in Council Bluffs. Upon arrival, officers encountered numerous people--including Gantt--inside his home. Officers located more than 500 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and $4,600 in U.S. currency in his home.
In January of last year, Council Bluffs Police executed a search warrant at a room rented by Garges at the Best Western Inn in Council Bluffs. Officers located 111 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia inside the room.
Council Bluffs Police, the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, and the Iowa Fourth Judicial District Probation and Parole office conducted the investigation, prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.