(Council Bluffs) -- A cold case stemming from a 1982 murder in Council Bluffs has been cleared.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says they have cleared the cold case homicide of then 32-year-old Lee Rotatori of Nunica, Michigan. Evidence collected from the June 1982 murder, was resubmitted in 2001 to the State of Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Lab for examination. The lab was able to discover the presence of a male DNA profile, however it wouldn't be until February 2021 that the suspect was identified by the Parabon Nanolabs. Council Bluffs police had submitted the male DNA profile in April 2019, and researchers from Parabon and ES Genealogy concluded that Thomas O. Freeman, of West Frankfort, Illinois was the source of the suspect DNA. A sample of Freeman's daughter's DNA was then analyzed by the Iowa DCI Lab, which confirmed a parent/child relationship between the DNA at the scene of Rotatori's murder and Freeman's daughter.
However, further investigation revealed Freeman was also the victim of a murder. In October, 1982, Freeman's decomposed body was found buried in a grave near Cobden, Illinois. Investigators say Freeman had been shot multiple times and was said to have been dead for about three months. Freeman was 35 years old at the time, and his killer was never identified.
Council Bluffs Police Detective Steve Andrews and CSI Supervisor Katie Pattee have been leading the investigation locally.