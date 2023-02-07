(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are trying to determine how an injured Bellevue man wound up on the side of the interstate.
Council Bluffs Police say 39-year-old Cody A. Spencer was found on the shoulder of Interstate 29 late Monday afternoon with an apparent head wound. Spencer, who was unresponsive, was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he's reported in critical condition.
The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information should contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4785.