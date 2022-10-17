(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs high school student faces charges in connection with an alleged threat made in a video.
Council Bluffs Police say officers were contacted Sunday evening regarding a video shared by students at Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln High School regarding a 16-year-old male referencing bringing a gun to school. After officers identified and located the student, an investigation determined the student was in possession of an Airsoft gun, and doesn't have actual access to firearms. While authorities determined the threat wasn't credible, the student was charged with making threats, and was referred to juvenile authorities.