(Council Bluffs) -- Law enforcement are searching for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in Council Bluffs Sunday evening.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched to 209 South 4th Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of gunshots being heard inside the building. Upon arrival, authorities say officers located 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstein of Fremont deceased on the floor of one of the apartments at the address. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates Dobberstein was struck by at least one of the gunshots, however, an autopsy will be conducted at the State of Iowa Medical Examiner's Office at a future date.
No arrests have been made related to the homicide, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Council Bluffs detectives at 712-328-4728. To remain anonymous, you can also call CrimeStoppers at 712-328-7867.