(Council Bluffs) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway child.
Council Bluffs Police are search for an 11-year-old female runaway from Children’s Square USA at 500 North 7th Street. Police say the girl was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North 7th and Washington Streets, walking southbound.
The child is described as a Hispanic female, with long brown hair wearing black leggings and a pink T-shirt. Anyone locating this child, or with information on her whereabouts, should contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728, or call 911.