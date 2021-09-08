(Council Bluffs) -- Authorities are investigating an early-morning shooting incident in Council Bluffs.
Council Bluffs Police were dispatched to the American Inn at 2717 South 24th Street shortly after 1:30 Wednesday morning regarding a shooting. Officers arriving at the scene made contact with the victim, a 40-year-old female who appeared to have been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment.
After further investigation, officers determined that the suspects' vehicle was a newer silver Hyundai Sonata four door. Officers were also told three Hispanic males and a female were in the suspects' vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police say it's unknown if the victim knew the suspects, or their whereabouts.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact Council Bluffs Police's Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728 or Crimestoppers at 712-328-7867.