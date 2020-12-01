(Council Bluffs) – Council Bluffs authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman believed to be involved in a recent shooting incident.
The incident occurred at around 9:45 Thursday evening outside a gas station at 1305 North 25th Street. Police say an adult female entered the gas station for coffee. Upon returning to her vehicle, she noticed a white male walking rapidly towards her. The male then fired shots at the female, who then drove away and fled the area. While the victim’s vehicle was struck by two rounds, she was not injured. The suspect fled the area and has not been located.
On Tuesday afternoon, police released photographs of the suspect and a female who arrived with him in a dark colored SUV.
Anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time of the incident should contact the Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728, or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.
Police warn not to attempt to confront these persons, as they are considered armed and dangerous.