(Council Bluffs) -- Portions of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County are targeted for a possible extension of Omaha's proposed streetcar project.
Council Bluffs Chief of Staff Brandon Garrett outlined the proposed expansion of light rail services in the community during Tuesday's Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting. Recently, officials with the cities of Omaha and Council Bluffs, Metro Transit and the Omaha Streetcar Authority signed an agreement to collaborate on the project. About a year ago, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce released its urban core strategic plan, encompassing downtown and midtown Omaha, as well as parts of Council Bluffs. Garrett says the plan identified areas for possible redevelopment--including a future extension into Council Bluffs.
"This is all very positive for Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County that we are getting attention in these very public documents," said Garrett, "that we are included in the vision of the future of this metro. We're trying to capitalize on that. We're trying to move forward the best we can--cautiously, but expeditiously if we can."
Garrett says the plan included a multi-modal bridge over the Missouri River for a streetcar and other forms of transportation.
"Multi-modal meaning it would be for the streetcar, but also pedestrians and cyclists," said Garrett. "That also creates, I think, they said a one-mile or two-mile loop with the Bob Kerrey (Bridge). So, if you're into exercise, now you can do this recreational loop."
Additionally, a consultant's 2020 transit alternative analysis plotted possible streetcar station locations along the West Broadway-1st Avenue corridor. Garrett says the big picture is a connected metro core spanning the Omaha-Council Bluffs area.
"You have UNMC, Blackstone, midtown, downtown, the Old Market, Dodge Park, West Broadway-1st Avenue, downtown Council Bluffs, the 100 block, CHI and Jennie Edmunson on the other end," said Garrett. "So, it's a med center-to-med center concept. You're connecting tens of thousands of people to their jobs, their entertainment, their health care, education--if I didn't already say that--and their residences, all within that compact urban core."
Currently, Omaha and Council Bluffs officials are working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency on an request for quote for a planning and environmental linkage study and a financial plan--something necessary in order to garner federal funds for the proposed streetcar project. One estimate places the project at between $80 million to $100 million. You can hear Brandon Garrett's entire proposal from Tuesday's meeting on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisor's YouTube page.