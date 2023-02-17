(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation has announced the theme of its 2023 One Community Reads initiative.
The One Community Reads initiative “aims to raise awareness of a community or regional
challenge through a book selection that supports community discussion, awareness, and action,” according to Council Bluffs Public Library director Antonia Krupicka Smith.
“This is actually a very new initiative,” Krupicka-Smith said. “This is only our second year of trying this. Our first year, we focused a bit on pollinators and monarch butterflies, but now that we’re really pulled out of the pandemic, we wanted to come out with a bang, so this is our second year of doing One Community Reads. We’re focusing on community gardens and food and security with the theme ‘The World is Your Garden.’” (CUT: 02.16 Krupicka1)
The theme is entitled ‘The World is Your Garden,’ and focuses on educating the public about the importance of growing food and supporting the community by doing it.
To participate, people must do one simple thing: read. And the library has options for all ages.
For children, the library selected Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt by Kate Messner. For teens, the literature of choice is Counting by 7’s by Holly Goldberg Sloan.
For adults, there are two options: The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson and A Culinary History of Iowa: Sweet Corn, Pork Tenderloins, Maid-Rites & More by Darcy Maulsby.
“What we’re asking is that community members just simply choose a book, read a book and learn a little bit more about why food and security is a problem in our community,” Krupicka-Smith said. “They’ll also learn a little bit more about what they can do by supporting community gardens and food pantries and things of that nature. So, reading the book is all you’ve gotta do.” (CUT: 02.16 Krupicka2)
The idea for this year’s theme stems from the Council Bluffs Public Library’s ‘Seed Library,’ which allowed the public to check out garden seeds to plant at their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We thought we’d take [the seed library] one step further and talk about what happens after you plant that seed,” Krupicka-Smith said. “We started seeing that we had a lot of interest in learning more about how to preserve and how to garden. We had a lot of support from different food and security service agencies in our town to bring that awareness, so we thought this was perfect.” (CUT: 02.16 Krupicka3)
The Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation’s 2023 One Community Reads initiative kicks off with Pollinator Palooza March 4.
For more information about books and community events, visit www.councilbluffslibrary.org/ocr.
Click below to hear the full interview with Krupicka-Smith from the KMA Morning Show.