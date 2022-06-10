(Council Bluffs) -- A plethora of new opportunities for individuals of all ages are coming to the Council Bluffs area this summer.
The Council Bluffs Public Library is offering a variety of summer reading programs to the theme of "Read Beyond the Beaten Path." Reading activities, challenges, and events promise to take patrons on fresh adventures. The program is open for those ages 0-5, grades kindergarten-12, and for adults as well. Teen Services Librarian Jamie Ruppert says the summer program helps keep kids' minds sharp during their vacation from the schoolyear.
"We believe that if we keep having programs like summer reading, and we keep giving kids opportunities to really track their reading and be purposeful about it that those pathways are solidified through the summer," said Ruppert. "So when they come back in the fall, learning is much easier."
After completing either a reading- or activity-based challenge, participants can collect a badge to showcase their work. The Council Bluffs Public Library has partnered with the app Beanstack to log progress and bring their summer program to a wider audience. Ruppert says they're excited to see more people take advantage of the opportunity.
"The cool thing this year is that we have summer reading that's online for everyone," said Ruppert. "It used to be that the adults had a different kind of program, and the teens had something online and something on paper. We're really excited that it makes it easier for people who are rural to just come in and get right into the summer reading program."
The summer reading program doubles as a way for the library to keep their accreditation. While many people may choose to buy books or games, Ruppert says they like to use the program to also remind the public of everything the library has to offer.
"We try to find a new way to engage readers all the time," said Ruppert. "But we just really want to remind people that, especially when in times when the economy's in a downturn, you don't have to buy all the books you want to read. We have all kinds of media, and all of that is absolutely free with your library card -- which is kind of amazing when you think about how much money you would spend normally on entertainment through the summer."
Other summertime events at the library include concerts, movies, sewing lessons, virtual reality spaces, and even appearances by some furry friends. To find out more information about "Read Beyond the Beaten Path," visit councilbluffslibrary.org. You can hear the full interview with Teen Services Librarian Jamie Ruppert below.