(Council Bluffs) -- Students in the Council Bluffs Community School District are making the most of a program offering college courses in the high school classroom.
That's the message from Council Bluffs School Superintendent Dr. Vickie Murillo, who tells KMA News over 70 of her students walked across the Iowa Western Community College graduation stage over the weekend. The opportunity is made possible by the Diploma+1 program, which is currently in year five in the district. This year, Murillo says the program has offered a variety of college certifications to over 100 students.
"We will have at the end of this year about 117 students that have achieved either an associates, an associates with applied science, or a certificate or diploma at the Iowa Western campus," said Murillo.
Currently, Murillo says 25 juniors and 25 seniors are full-time on the Iowa Western campus.
While the program offers trades such as electrical, automotive, or diesel certifications, Murillo says there is also a pathway for individuals looking for a more "traditional" high school experience.
"Really we launched that still believing and knowing that there are students who want a traditional high school experience," said Murillo. "So those students stay, but there pathway is they must complete what I call year 13 or their freshman year of college before they graduate."
Murillo says the growth over the past five years has been exponential, and continued student interest has created high hopes for the future.
"We went from 10 and two (students), to now over 50 students that have graduated in the trade works, so we're in year five and last year we graduated about a total of 50, and this year we're graduating over 85 students," said Murillo. "Then the rest of our students that already have certificates and have been working through this are juniors. So think of the numbers I'm going to have next year, compared to where we are this year."
While Iowa Western has been the leading partner in the program, Murillo says local options such as STEM courses or online courses with the Des Moines Area Community College are also parts of the program.
Murillo says the program is all about helping students find their passion before they leave high school.
"The only rule I have to the pathways, is there can be no dead-ends, so if you get on a pathway and you decide you don't like it, they have to have an offering to get on another new pathway," said Murillo. "That's what we want them to do, is find your passion before you graduate high school, so that if you have to have loans they're very minimal and you can take with you the credits you have achieved."
Murillo says the Diploma+1 program makes up nearly a fourth of Iowa Western's 2022 graduating class.