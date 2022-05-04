(Council Bluffs) -- The city of Council Bluffs is getting ready for a time of fun, history, and community advancement.
Next week from Monday, May 9 to Saturday, May 15 is Council Bluff's annual Celebrate CB festival. This year's celebration marks the 50-year milestone of the community pride week. Emily Winckler of The 712 Initiative joined the KMA "Morning Show" to detail the event's schedule and what all it takes to pull it off. Winckler says that it takes all hands to make the week a success.
"We have a committee of probably about 30 people, and we've been meeting for the last four months just planning and executing all the different aspects," said Winckler. "We come collectively all together once a week and discuss what we've got and how we could help each other. We're excited to see it kickoff."
The jam-packed week features events for all ages. After a proclamation by Mayor Walsh, there's a scavenger hunt, carnival, farmer's market, parade, and various free kid's activities. There will also be a community clean-up and a cookout to support students interested in pursuing agricultural degrees. Winckler mentions that this year's parade will feature appearances from Council Bluffs natives Thomas Gilman, Dave Kjeldgaard, and Josh Turek.
"We are very excited to have them, and they're just going to add to this," said Winckler. "The theme is 'Going for the Gold.' We wanted to tie into the 50th anniversary of the parade, but also it is an Olympic year and these three athletes have proven that they're the best of the best in their field."
Winckler serves as the Director of Planning and Events for The 712 Initiative. The 712 Initiative works to restore downtown Council Bluffs neighborhoods through home and commercial property renovation. She says the group's mission ties in perfectly with what Celebrate CB is all about.
"We like to get the community involved, and allow them to see what Council Bluffs is all about and how we can make this community tightknit and execute on what we have to offer," said Winckler.
Celebrate CB will kickoff Monday, May 9 at 1:30PM at Bloomer Elementary. You can find the full schedule online at the712initiative.org/events, and hear the entire interview with Emily Winckler below.