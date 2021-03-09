(Council Bluffs) -- Two more suspects face prison time for federal drug and firearm charges.
Earlier this month, 42-year-old Bruce Lee Gamble and 43-year-old Alberto Monroe Rocha, both of Council Bluffs, were sentenced in U.S District Court in Council Bluffs. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Gamble to 60 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and was ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term. Rocha faces 18 months in prison for prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. Both defendants must pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims Fund.
The defendants and 49-year-old Daniel Walker Gabehart of Council Bluffs were arrested after detectives with the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force conducted several controlled meth purchases with Gabehart, which led to a search warrant of his residence. Gabehart, Gamble and Rocha were located at a Council Bluffs apartment with meth, drug paraphernalia and several firearms. All three pleaded guilty in connection with the investigation last year. Gabehart was sentenced back in December.
Council Bluffs Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force conducted the investigation, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.